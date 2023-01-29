Discuss BBC documentary on PM Modi in Parliament: Stalin tells DMK MPs

CHENNAI: Amid the row over the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday asked his party MPs to discuss and debate the matter in the upcoming Budget Session of the Parliament.

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002 sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

DMK MPs held a meeting on Sunday at Chennai Anna Arivalayam to discuss Union Budget during the parliamentary session.

Top DMK leaders like TR Baalu, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran and others were present at the meeting.

DMK MPs were also advised to raise issues like President's nod for the NEET exemption bill, Sri Lankan army attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen, the status of Madurai AIIMS works and many other state issues.

"DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister adviced MPs to speak on State important issues and national issues like BBC Documentary on Gujarat riots, report on Adani Group, stock market crash, Vice- President and few others unnecessary comments against Indian Constitution," said the DMK official statement.

Stalin also insisted party MPs to raise questions to know the status of the State government's letters to the Union government regarding various issues and projects. The Budget Session of Parliament shall begin on January 31 with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The second day of the Session will see the Union Budget being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha. From February 2, both Houses will have a discussion on the "Motion of Thanks to the President Address" after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

This part of the Budget Session will continue till February 13.

The second part of the Budget Session will commence after a recess on March 13 till April 6.

During this part, the discussion will take place on the Demand for Grants for various ministries and the Union Budget will be passed.

The government will also take up other legislative businesses during this period.