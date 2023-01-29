ASHA workers demand job regularisation
CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Accredited Social Health Activist Workers Association staged a protest here on Saturday, pressing for a charter of demands, including regularisation of jobs and providing a minimum monthly salary of Rs 26,000.
T Daisy, the State president of the association, said it was unfortunate that Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers were paid meagre incentives against a rightful monthly salary. “We demand Rs 26,000 as a monthly salary and be regularised.”
The protestors also demanded that an allowance of Rs 20,000 be given to ASHA workers engaged at COVID vaccination camps. “While Village Health Nurses are paid, ASHA workers go home empty-handed after working all day,” said Daisy.
In a statement, CITU state general secretary G Sugumaran said that ASHA workers who completed 10 years of service should be promoted to the post of Village Health Nurse.
They should also be given an identity card by the Health Department and should be covered under the EPF and ESI, he added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android