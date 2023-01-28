TN female docs not paid maternity leave benefits

CHENNAI: Female government doctors expressed disappointment for not being paid maternity leave benefits and their salary during the notified maternity leave period for about four years now. At least 40 female government doctors are awaiting the maternity leave benefits since 2018.

Government doctors urged that the government should immediately provide maternity benefits to them and the treatment is unjust to the female staff.

Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality said that the government orders regarding this, state that the competent authority can grant maternity leave on full pay to permanent (married) female government employees. Therefore, this irregularity should be removed and maternity benefits should be provided on time.

Dr S Perumal Pillai, president of Tamil Nadu Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors said, "Recently, the Madras High Court has recently ordered that maternity benefits should also be provided to temporary employees. However, the government doctors appointed on permanent basis have not been paid the wages they should have been given during their post-graduation period for almost 4 years.”

He added that the PG increment to be given to doctors working in government medical colleges and hospitals after completing specialty and super specialty studies has been suspended and more than 3,000 doctors have been affected since 2020.

Doctors say that the Directorate of Medical Education should consider these demands and ensure the payment of grants immediately. The government doctors said that the problems such as maternity pay, postgraduate increment are basic demands that should be fulfilled. They also request the government to conduct a monthly grievance redressal forum under the leadership of an IAS officer to listen to such issues and resolve them.