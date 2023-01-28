Chances of rain in TN for next four days: Details inside

CHENNAI: A press release issued by the Chennai Meteorological Department said that dry weather may prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The minimum temperature at a few places may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
January 29:- Light/moderate rain may occur at one or two places over Northeast Coastal Districts and Puducherry, Karaikal. The minimum temperature at a few places may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The low pressure area that prevailed over the south-east Bay of Bengal and the eastern parts of the Indian Ocean along the Equator is continuing in the same areas today. It is likely to move west-northwestward and strengthen into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.
Later, it will continue to move in west-northwest direction and strengthen as a depression over South West Bay of Bengal on January 30 and may reach Sri Lankan waters on February 1.
January 30: Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and adjacent districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal areas, may receive light to moderate rain at one or two places.
February 1: "Light to moderate rain with thundershowers" at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
