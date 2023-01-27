TamilNadu

TTV announces Siva Prashanth as Erode East by-poll candidate

AM Siva Prashanth
Online Desk

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Friday announced AM Siva Prashanth as the party's candidate for the by-poll to Erode East Assembly constituency.

Demise of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issues has necessitated elections for the constituency. Election will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran
Thirumahan Everaa
Erode East by-poll
Erode East Assembly constituency
Siva Prashanth

