R-Day full of fervour in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, T’malai
VELLORE: Collectors of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai Kumaravel Pandian, D Baskara Pandian, Amar Kuswaha and B Murugesh respectively hoisted the flag, reviewed a guard of honour and took the salute at the march past of police contingents at the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.
In Vellore, not only were motorists and pedestrians proudly sported the national flag pinned to their clothes, educational institutions ensured that the Republic Day aura did not diminish by ensuring students participation in various cultural events.
Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian before proceeding to the Nethaji stadium for the R-Day celebrations garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the entrance to the Vellore Fort and also raised the national flag on the ramparts of the fort.
The district events also included cultural programmes by local schools, which showcased their talent through various dance and stunt performances.
In Vellore, government largesse estimated at Rs 34.94 lakh were disbursed to 10 beneficiaries while 25 police personnel were given awards for meritorious work, with another 46 police personnel being awarded the Chief Minister’s police medal. At Ranipet, Collector D Baskara Pandian handed over benefits totaling Rs 1.14 crore to 225 beneficiaries while 846 officials were awarded certificates for meritorious service. The district also saw 21 receiving the CM’s police medals.
At Tirupattur, Collector Amar Kuswaha distributed benefits to 129 beneficiaries estimated at Rs 1.44 crore and later along with local VIPs witnessed cultural events by local school students.
In Tiruvannamalai, Collector B Murugesh distributed assistance worth Rs 32.16 lakh to 34 beneficiaries and handed out the CM’s police medal to 50 chosen police personnel.
In the Vellore integrated court campus, district judge N Vasantha Leela hoisted the national flag in the presence of judicial officers and public and later awarded prizes to the district level winners of various essay and oratory competitions conducted by the department.
