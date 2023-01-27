Ma Su lays foundation stone for projects in Thiruvarur & Mayiladuthurai

The minister inaugurated a new infectious disease treatment unit at the cost of Rs 3.65 crores at Periyar Hospital Complex.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed sub-health center being constructed at a cost of Rs. 25 lakhs.

In another event, the minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction work of a 50 bed intensive care unit at Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital being built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

The minister said that these works will be completed within 4 or 5 months and the medical college hospital will be ready for use.

He said that the work of procuring cath lab equipment at a cost of Rs 4 crore is going on in the Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Soon, a cath lab will be set up in the hospital.

Also, steps have been taken to purchase 10 additional dialysis machines at a cost of Rs 13 lakhs.