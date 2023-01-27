TamilNadu

Ma Su lays foundation stone for projects in Thiruvarur & Mayiladuthurai

The minister inaugurated a new infectious disease treatment unit at the cost of Rs 3.65 crores at Periyar Hospital Complex.
Ma Su lays foundation stone for projects in Thiruvarur & Mayiladuthurai
Ma Su lays foundation stone for projects in Thiruvarur & MayiladuthuraiTwitter
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday laid the foundation stone of Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital that is being developed as a new district headquarters hospital at a cost of Rs 46.50 crore at the Mayiladuthurai Government Periyar Hospital complex.

The minister inaugurated a new infectious disease treatment unit at the cost of Rs 3.65 crores at Periyar Hospital Complex.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed sub-health center being constructed at a cost of Rs. 25 lakhs.

In another event, the minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction work of a 50 bed intensive care unit at Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital being built at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

The minister said that these works will be completed within 4 or 5 months and the medical college hospital will be ready for use.

He said that the work of procuring cath lab equipment at a cost of Rs 4 crore is going on in the Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

Soon, a cath lab will be set up in the hospital.

Also, steps have been taken to purchase 10 additional dialysis machines at a cost of Rs 13 lakhs.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Foundation Stone
Health Minister Ma Subramanian
Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital
Mayiladuthurai Government Periyar Hospital complex
Periyar Hospital Complex

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in