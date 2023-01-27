EPS and OPS lost self-respect before BJP, says Udhayanidhi
COIMBATORE: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday accused Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam of waiting before the BJP office without self-respect.
Speaking at a marriage function in Salem, Udhayanidhi Stalin said they both were waiting before Kamalalayam for a signal from Delhi without any self-respect. “They held the post of coordinator and joint coordinator while in power and turned against each other, once their rule ended,” he said.
Earlier, speaking at a government aid distribution event, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK has implemented 70 per cent of its poll promises in the last 20 months.
“Tamil Nadu has emerged as a front runner in the country due to the effective functioning of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The opposition parties, who were unable to bear our good works are spreading lies against the government,” he said.
Claiming that the Dravidian model of government is to function with self-respect, progressive thoughts and against fascism and slavery, the Minister also listed out various welfare schemes introduced by the government, including free bus travel for women, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ reaching one crore beneficiaries and Rs 1,000 for girl students in college.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android