Court gives time to probe Kodanad case
COIMBATORE: A court in The Nilgiris on Friday adjourned the hearing in sensational Kodanad heist-cum-murder case to February 24 allowing more time for police to investigate.
Prime accused Sayan, Walayar Manoj, Deepu, Satheesan, Jithin Joy and Santhosh Samy appeared for hearing in the case, which was transferred to CB-CID for investigation on Friday.
The special teams of police have quizzed 316 persons and its report has already been submitted in the court. Meanwhile, the CB-CID, which took over the investigations, also submitted the progress of the case in a sealed cover to court on Friday.
Special Public Prosecutor M Shahjahan said that more time has been sought to investigate phone recordings retrieved during the course of investigation. The CB-CID has so far inquired 49 witnesses in the case.
A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.
