Amend laws to permanently ban gutkha products, demands CPM
CHENNAI: Citing the Madras High Court order, relaxing ban on gutkha in the state, Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the state and Centre to make suitable amendments to ban such products completely.
A resolution passed at the party’s state executive committee meeting said that the state government was extending a ban on gutkha products as such items cause negative impact.
“The High Court has struck down the ban as law only regulates advertising of tobacco products. The relaxation will affect the society,” the resolution read.
The Left party has urged the central and state governments to immediately make amendments to completely ban gutkha.
Pointing to a statement made by BJP state president K Annamalai, who said that he would dissolve Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department if the BJP comes to power, CPM alleged that the BJP is trying to privatise temple properties.
The Left party said that a public meeting will be held in Coimbatore on March 5 to raise issues pertaining to difficulties faced by micro, small and medium enterprises and job security of employees. Similarly, a public meeting will be conducted against violence against women and children in Kanniyakumari. Another meeting will be conducted in Villupuram protesting violence against SC/STs.
