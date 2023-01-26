SR’s Salem division registers highest ever freight earnings
COIMBATORE: The Salem division of the Southern Railway has registered its highest ever freight earnings by recording 18.98 per cent more in 2021-22 than the previous year.
In a remarkable achievement, the division has crossed three million tonnes of freight loading for the first time and achieved its best ever loading performance of 3.269 million tonnes in 2021-22.
“This year, 2.3 million tonnes have been loaded already and the division is on the path to load more than three million tonnes this year too. The division registered the highest ever freight earnings of Rs 274.33 crore during 2021-22, which is 18.98 per cent more than the previous year,” said A Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, after unfurling the national flag on 74th Republic Day celebrations.
Further, Gautam said that the total earnings of Salem Division during 2022-23 are Rs 778 crore, which is 53.8 per cent higher than last year. “Passenger revenue is 87 per cent higher, parcel revenue is 12 per cent higher and ticket checking revenue is 69 per cent higher this year as compared to the corresponding period last year. This indicates a robust growth in all segments,” he added.
Also, the division has achieved 94 per cent punctuality as against a target of 85 per cent. “The best ever punctuality performance of Salem division of 97.5 per cent was achieved in May 2022. Due to alertness of staff, the division has also achieved zero consequential accidents,” said the DRM.
