Spl classes in English, Maths, Science for SC/ST students in govt colleges
CHENNAI: Now English, Mathematics, and Science will not be difficult for SC/ST students in State-run colleges, as the Tamil Nadu government has launched special coaches in all State-run institutions.
The Higher Education Department’s plan to provide extra training on these subjects, as students in government colleges, particularly in rural areas, belong to backward communities who find it difficult to get through the varsity exams in English, Mathematics, and Science.
A senior official from the department said, “To make students fully conversant in these subjects, special coaching will be given in the form of remedial classes after regular class hours and also on weekends.”
He added that this specialised coaching would enable students to compete on par with the peer group and score higher marks in exams. “Coaching will be given by specified faculties, who will ensure that their subjects are made easy for students to comprehend,” the official pointed out. “Students will also be trained in communication skills in English.”
Pointing out that over 1 lakh students from backward communities will benefit from training every year, the senior official explained slow-learning students will not be left behind, and that they’d be identified in each and every district and trained accordingly.
“Students will be trained in subjects according to their performance in the first semester exams itself, so that they’d have adequate time to study and improve. Assessment of each student will be done and taken into consideration, and accordingly, the training will be enhanced,” he added.
