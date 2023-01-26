Showcased extraordinary contribution: Stalin on TN’s tableau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday glorified the successful rallying of the tableau of Tamil Nadu government during the Republic Day parade in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the parading of his government's tableau, which became a political flashpoint over a year ago after the Union government denied the opportunity to the State, Stalin tweeted, "Tamil Nadu's tableau featured in this year's Republic Day parade in New Delhi showcased to the world the extraordinary contribution of women in Tamil society, the height of Dravidian architecture and the pride of Chola kings."

"Our tableau featuring the statues of Avvai, Veera Mangai Velunachiyar, Isaikuyil M S Subbulakshmi, Bharatha Natiyam dancer Bala Saraswati and social reformer Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar, Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy and 107-year-old living farmer Mrs Pappammal marched majestically," the CM said. Significantly, the government also paraded a tableau proclaiming, "Tamil Nadu Vazhaga" during the Republic Day parade in the city.