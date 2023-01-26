Sethusamudram a stupid project: Annamalai points out objections

NEW DELHI: The BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai has reiterated his claim that the 'Sethusamudram' waterway project 'fails on multiple fronts', one of which is the potential damage to the 'Ram Setu' (bridge), which according to the epic 'Ramayana' was created to rescue Sita from the clutches of Ravana.

In ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Annamalai said, "When the UPA government was in power, the DMK government wanted the 'Setu Samudram' project to be implemented.

Under this project, ships can avoid a longer route around Sri Lanka and reach the Toothukudi port directly. The DMK said it (the project) will save money and attract cargo traffic towards India."

The Sethusamudran project aims at creating a continuous, navigable route around the Indian peninsula, so that ships, instead of going around Sri Lanka because of the shallow water, can reach the Tamil Nadu coast directly, resulting in siginificant economic benefits to India, according to reports.

"It is the Adam's Bridge in English and Ramarpalam in Tamil. It means Ram's Bridge. Also called the 'Ram Setu' in Hindi, the 58-km-long landmass bridge connects India and Sri Lanka," the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief said. He said the primary objection to the project is the potential damage to the 'Ram Setu'.

"The DMK presented a drawing of an alignment '4A' for the Setu Samudran project, which breaks through the Ram Setu. In 2018, the central government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying that it had an objection to the '4A' alignment as it will destroy the Ram Setu and the Union government was considering other alignments where the 'Ram Setu' won't even be touched," he said.

He further alleged that the stand of the DMK and the Congress-led UPA has been that there is 'nothing like' Ram Setu and it is all a figment of imagination.

The central government has been saying that it is not against the project, but will find some other alignment for it, he added. "In January 2021, PM Modi set up a committee to scientifically study Ram Setu and the committee is functioning as of date," he said.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu chief also pointed to Union Minister Jitendra Singh's reply in the Parliament regarding the Ram Setu.

"Recently in Parliament, Union Minister Jitendra Singh replied to a question on whether the connection of Ram Setu with Ramayana is confirmed. He replied that 'structures' do exist, but since they are 18,000 years old, as of now, the Ram Setu 'bridge' is not confirmed. But the structures do exist. The committee is functioning and will submit a report," he said.

Targeting the DMK government further, Annamalai said, "The Tamil Nadu government picked one line of minister Jitendra Singh's speech, saying that since the central government is itself saying that Ram Setu does not exist, we are implementing the project."

"Even then, our members in the Assembly said we don't have an objection to the project, but they should not go for alignment '4A' as it will damage the Ram Setu bridge, and opt for other alignments," he added.