Erode DMK councillors boycott R-Day
COIMBATORE: DMK councillors led by ‘Punjai Puliampatti’ Municipality Chairman boycotted Republic Day celebrations in Sathyamangalam in Erode on Thursday.
In the invitation, it was mentioned that Municipality Commissioner A Syed Hussain would hoist the flag and Chairman T Janardanan would preside over the function.
However, the DMK councillors announced that they were boycotting the celebrations as they wanted the Chairman to hoist the flag. Even though it spread that the Chairman was denied a chance to unfurl the National flag as he belonged to Arunthathiyar community, the district administration authorities denied those allegations as it was an event organised in adherence to protocol.
“The Chairman would hoist the flag during Independence Day and the Commissioner on Republic Day. Despite informing about this protocol, the DMK men failed to turn up. Only the AIADMK and independent councillors took part in the function,” said an official, preferring anonymity.
