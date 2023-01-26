TamilNadu

CM's best police stations in TN award: Check out here

Three of the best police stations in Tamil Nadu were honoured by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Republic Day.
CHENNAI: Republic Day celebrations held at Chennai Marina Beach. During the event, the Chief Minister presented awards to various departments. Accordingly, three police stations were awarded as the best police stations in Tamil Nadu.

First Prize: Tirupur North Police Station, Tirupur City; Second Prize: Fort Police Station, Tiruchy City; Third Prize: Dindigul Circle Police Station, Dindigul District.

