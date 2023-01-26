CM's best police stations in TN award: Check out here

CHENNAI: Republic Day celebrations held at Chennai Marina Beach. During the event, the Chief Minister presented awards to various departments. Accordingly, three police stations were awarded as the best police stations in Tamil Nadu.
First Prize: Tirupur North Police Station, Tirupur City; Second Prize: Fort Police Station, Tiruchy City; Third Prize: Dindigul Circle Police Station, Dindigul District.
