Agri officials lift samples of diseased paddy crop in Ranipet
RANIPET: As a follow up to these columns highlighting a strange disease, which affected standing paddy crop in Kaveripakkam, Panapakkam and Nemili areas of Ranipet district, top agriculture officials accompanied by a scientist from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Virinjipuram near Vellore inspected some of the affected fields on Wednesday.
The disease led to stunted growth with the paddy crop becoming red in colour. However, what aggrieved the officials most was that they wanted to know why the farmers went to the press instead of coming to them in the first place.
What irked the affected farmers was differing reasons given by the officials. At one area, potash not drying enough was cited as the reason for the disease and in another, the officials said late sowing was the reason.
Though only a handful of affected farmers were present during the visit, officials did not visit other affected fields when invited by the owners. “They took samples of the affected paddy crop with them and said they would get back after the requisite tests were completed to get at the root of the problem leaving affected farmers dissatisfied.
However, two days earlier the issue peaked at an agricultural grievances day meeting at Arakkonam RDO’s office when a host of farmer related issues were raised. However, an angry aggrieved farmer let loose a verbal broadside when an AAO (assistant agricultural officer) who was present informed farmers that they should seek out agriculture department officials in case of need.
Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash said the AAO was told in no uncertain terms that AAO were duty bound to visit each farmer twice a month (once a fortnight) a rule which was never followed in recent years. RDO Fathima pacified aggrieved farmers.
