7 new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu; 4,914 people tested, TPR at 0.2%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 7 new Covid cases on Thursday.

Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,636.

Two cases were reported in Chennai and Coimbatore respectively, and a case each was reported in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari and Kancheepuram.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 4,914 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Highest TPR of 0.9% was in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 47, while Chennai had 11 active cases.

No more Covid-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.