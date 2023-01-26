TamilNadu
7 new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu; 4,914 people tested, TPR at 0.2%
Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 47, while Chennai had 11 active cases.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 7 new Covid cases on Thursday.
Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,636.
Two cases were reported in Chennai and Coimbatore respectively, and a case each was reported in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari and Kancheepuram.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2% after 4,914 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Highest TPR of 0.9% was in Coimbatore.
Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 47, while Chennai had 11 active cases.
No more Covid-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android