3 kids die, 10 hurt as van tilts after tire burst on National Highway
CHENNAI: Three children died and more than 10 people were injured after a van tilted following a tire burst on the National Highway near Maduranthagam on Thursday.
Police said a group of people from Tiruvanamalai were heading towards Velachery in a van for a wedding on Thursday. In the night, when the vehicle was speeding on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway in Karunkuli near Maduranthagam, the rear tire of the van burst, leading to the vehicle hitting the median and tilting on the road.
In the impact, all those inside the van suffered severe injuries. The onlookers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations and the police who rushed to the scene moved the injured to a government hospital.
Police said a 12-year-old girl died on the spot while Gokul (14) and Ajith (17) were declared dead on arrival at Chengalpattu GH. Police said nearly 20 people were travelling in the van and 15 people were admitted to the Chengalpattu GH.
The Maduranthagam police have registered a case and are investing how the tire burst and whether the van was in a good condition or the accident was due to speeding.
Following the accident, traffic was affected on the National Highway for about an hour.
