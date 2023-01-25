‘Refusing to say TN, Hindi push worst forms of cultural invasion’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that imposition of Hindi and stoking a controversy by refusing to utter the word Tamil Nadu are the worst forms of cultural invasion.

Speaking at the annual Veera Vanakka Naal celebration organised in Tiruvallur to honour linguistic martyrs, Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of blatantly imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states and said, "Attempting to destroy Tamil by imposing Hindi, stoking a controversy by refusing to utter the word Tamil Nadu to destroy Tamil identity and undermine federalism by snatching away state's rights are worst forms of cultural invasion."

"It has been happening for a long time. We have been opposing it for a long time. We have retreated or yielded. Anti-Tamil forces must realise this and mend their ways. Otherwise, the people of Tamil Nadu will reform you," Stalin thundered, in a direct assault on the BJP's strong Hindi push.

Making a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sparing use of Tamil literature in public events, the CM said, "Do not attempt to deceive the people of Tamil Nadu by saying Vanakkam in Tamil or by citing Thirukkural or the poems of Bharathiyar."

’BJP is blatantly imposing Hindi, will continuously oppose it’

Reiterating that they (DMK) were not enemies of any language and they were only opposing the imposing of a language, Stalin referred to the Union government's budgetary allocation for Sanskrit and other languages and said, "They are the people organising Tamil Sangamam. Let me remind you, we are not enemies of any language. A person can learn any number of languages out of interest. But, we will not accept it if they attempt to impose a language with the intention of dominating us."

Adding that Tamil sentiment was interlinked with the life and blood of the State people, Stalin said, "Today, Hindi imposition is not about learning or not learning Hindi. It is an individual's choice. But, today's linguistic struggle is opposing the claim of the BJP that only Hindi deserves to rule the country. Hence, we are continuously issuing clarion calls against Hindi imposition."

Accusing the previous AIADMK regime led by Edappadi K Palaniswami of pawning the rights of the State to secure their positions, the CM said that the state had hit the nadir on many fronts during the previous regime and the people taught them a lesion in 2021 Assembly election.

"They will be taught a lesson in the ensuing Erode East by poll and also the next Parliamentary election. People who compromise the rights of the state and undermine Tamil and Tamils must be taught a lesson and defeated not only in the electoral race, but the political field, " he added.