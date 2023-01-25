Musiri govt college students block road for basic amenities
TIRUCHY: Students of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Musiri, here staged a roadblock on Wednesday demanding basic amenities, including clean drinking water in the college.
More than 2,000 students from Musiri and the adjacent villages have been studying at the Arignar Anna Government Arts College.
The college lacks several basic amenities, including drinking water and toilets and the students had approached several officials regarding this issue, but they were reportedly denied the facilities citing lame reasons.
Irate students, came out of their classes on Wednesday and blocked the Musiri-Pulivalam Highway badly affecting traffic.
On information, Musiri Inspector Senthil Kumar, Tahsildar Shanmuga Priya, College Principal Rajkumar and other officials held talks with the agitating students. Later, the officials assured to provide the amenities and so, they withdrew the protest. Traffic was affected for an hour.
