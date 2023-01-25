'MNM extends support to EVKS Elangovan in Erode East bypoll'

CHENNAI: Actor and MNM president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday announced his party's unconditional support for DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East Assembly by-poll.

"MNM's has unanimously decided to extend support for Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan. My party and I will do everything for his victory," Haasan said after his party's emergency Governing Council and Executive Committee meeting here.

The party resolution said that MNM has no doubts that communal forces should be opposed with full strength considering the present political situation.

When asked whether his stand would remain the same for the Lok Sabha polls, he said that the current decision was taken considering the emergency situation.

"We have taken the decision for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and not to allow opposing forces to benefit from it. This is a decision for the present situation. You cannot force us to make a decision for next year now, " he said.

To a question on campaigning for Elangovan, he said he would certainly do so. "I cannot outsource (campaign). What comes out of my heart is my politics, " he quipped.

Asked whether he had compromised his stand on Congress which he had criticised previously, he said, "That is why I call it a moment of national importance. When it comes to national importance, you have to rub out these differences, even party ideology. People become primary in that. We are against the (imposition of) monoculture. I truly believe that India's plurality makes it unique. This is a battle against a larger cause wherein I'm willing to sacrifice little differences." He added that he would continue to voice against corruption and would not keep quiet when something happens.

To another query, he said that it can be taken as a precursor but time and politics will keep changing.

On becoming an MP, he asked why not and wondered why he was being criticised for aspiring to be an MP when no one complained about declaring him as CM candidate?, Kamal wonderred.