DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
DMK Minister Udhayanidhi StalinFile Photo
TamilNadu

Min Udhayanidhi set to take tour to 234 constituencies soon

Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Parliamentary elections in May 2024, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is planning to visit all the 234 assembly constituencies soon.

Also, being the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, he plans to meet district-wise sports team and to encourage players who are specialized in various sports like cricket, volleyball, football, tennis, kabaddi, silambatam, karate, shooting and swimming by conducting various sports competition.

According to reports, he has also planned to provide basic sports equipment and government fundings to the athletes.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Annamalai in Tamil Nadu has planned a tour for 140 days, covering 39 Parliamentary constituencies.

