Chopper with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in TN

ERODE: A helicopter carrying 'Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday made an emergency landing near here due to inclement weather, police said.
The chopper, reportedly flying from Bengaluru, made the landing in Sathyamangalam this morning due to foggy conditions, officials said.
The helicopter later proceeded to its destination after a brief halt, they said
