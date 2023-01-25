TamilNadu

Chopper with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in TN

The chopper, reportedly flying from Bengaluru, made the landing in Sathyamangalam this morning due to foggy conditions, officials said.
Chopper with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Chopper with Sri Sri Ravi ShankarANI
PTI

ERODE: A helicopter carrying 'Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday made an emergency landing near here due to inclement weather, police said.

The chopper, reportedly flying from Bengaluru, made the landing in Sathyamangalam this morning due to foggy conditions, officials said.

The helicopter later proceeded to its destination after a brief halt, they said

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Bengaluru
Helicopter
Sathyamangalam
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
foggy conditions

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in