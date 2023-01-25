By-election result will have great impact on TN politics: Sasikala
TIRUCHY: The Erode East bypoll result would have deep impact in the state’s political arena, predicted expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in Thanjavur on Wednesday.
In view of Language Martyrs Day, a special programme was organised at Mullivaikkal Muttram in Thanjavur and Sasikala paid floral tribute to the martyrs.
After spending a few minutes at the venue, she spoke to the reporters that the Tamil language united all the Tamil ethnic people all over world and those who lost their lives for the language irrespective of region and location are considered as martyrs.
Stressing that the opposition parties and its allies should field a proper candidate and work hard to defeat the DMK-led alliance, which has money and power, Sasikala said, the bypoll results would have a great impact on Tamil Nadu politics and the traitors would learn a fitting lesson.
Meanwhile, commenting on ruling party and allies avoiding Governor’s At Home for Republic Day, Sasikala said that Tamil Nadu is known for hospitality and the people used to celebrate any event, but avoiding such reception is against the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu.
