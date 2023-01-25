After VCK, Left parties boycott Guv’s At Home
CHENNAI: A day after VCK announced its boycott of the ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan to mark the Republic Day celebrations, the ruling DMK allies CPM and CPI have decided to keep away from the customary tea party.
In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that Governor Ravi, who made the very name Tamil Nadu controversial, has changed his stance after the wave of protests that followed.
“However, there was no regret or apology to the people of the state for the historic mistake of walking out of the state Assembly halfway through. He has been stalling the 21 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for several months, obstructing the activities of the government,” he said.
The CPM has been fighting at the forefront to oust this Governor, who insults the people.
“In such an environment, the feeling of the people of Tamil Nadu is to ignore the tea party hosted by the Governor. Therefore, there is no question of CPM participating in this tea party,” he said.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that though the invitation for the event mentioned Ravi as “Tamil Nadu Governor,” the latter “has not delivered his Constitutional duties.”
“Further, he continues to utter pro-RSS remarks,” Mutharasan said. Therefore, the party has decided to boycott the tea party scheduled at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, he added.
