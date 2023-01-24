Will replace Medical Reg Act: Govt
CHENNAI: The State government informed the Madras High Court on Monday that it would enact a new Act to replace the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914. Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram made the submission before the first bench of the High Court.
The bench of acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing an appeal preferred by Tamil Nadu Medical Council and its office-bearers, who challenged the order of a single judge barring the council elections on the ground that it would be held as per the 1914 Act.
The judge had directed the government to revise the Act to exclude the TNMC members from Andhra Pradesh and granted three months’ time to complete this exercise.
When the matter came for hearing, the AG said that the government would bring in a new Act instead of the 109-year-old Act, but added that it would take some time to enact the legislation.
Recording the submission, the bench granted the State three months and allowed the existing TNMC office-bearers to discharge their duties till then.
