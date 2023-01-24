R Gandhi
Two held for threat calls to Minister

The Minister was returning to Ranipet by car on Monday when he received a call on his mobile phone.
RANIPET: Kaveripakkam police registered a case and arrested two persons from Chennai, who made threatening calls to state Handlooms Minister R Gandhi three days ago on Tuesday.

The Minister was returning to Ranipet by car on Monday when he received a call on his mobile phone. The caller stated that he was a lawyer and that a person from Ranipet had failed to return money he had borrowed from him. He demanded that the Minister do the needful in the issue.

Sometime later, the same caller rang up again and spoke in a threatening tone resulting in the Minister’s PA Rajasekaran complaining to Kaveripakkam police.

Police located the duo as being in Chennai through their mobile phone signals and soon arrested Gokul (25) of Tiruvottiyur and Balaji (31) of Kondithoppu.

