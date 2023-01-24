Tourist guides to be enrolled in Unorganised Workers Welfare Board

CHENNAI: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan on Tuesday said tour operators and guides would be enrolled in the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare board.

"As announced by Chief Minister (M K Stalin), tourist operators and guides will be enrolled in the Unorganised Workers Welfare Board," said the minister after chairing a consultative meeting with members of the board and senior officials of the department.

Listing out various welfare schemes implemented through the welfare boards, the minister said that 12 lakh new members have been enrolled since the DMK government came to power.