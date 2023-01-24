PhD scholars await TN varsities’ nod for publishing journals
CHENNAI: For the past 2 months, research scholars of various State universities have been in a dilemma – they’re wondering if they should publish their research papers, which is one of the criteria while pursuing PhD degree across the country.
Until November, it was mandatory for all PhD research scholars across India to publish research papers in any of the listed journals to get PhD degree. But, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in November 2022 revised the guidelines.
The UGC scrapped the need to publish journals for getting PhD degree. Though this new decision received mixed reactions from academicians and scholars, TN research scholars are caught up in uncertainty, as the varsities are yet to formally inform them about it.
A research scholar in Anna University (AU) said, “We’re yet to get any clarification on the new UGC guidelines. Recently, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) informed its scholars about waiving the requirement of publishing journals. Hence, we request AU to provide us with a confirmation soon.”
Speaking further on this, another scholar with University of Madras added, “We have no intimation on this. Only if a formal letter is given from the head office can we be sure that TN universities too have scrapped the need to publish journals.”
Besides calling to waive publishing of journals, scholars also seek varsities to add Indian journals under the listed journals to publish.
“Currently, AU has many international journals to publish research papers. However, this is a hindrance while submitting the thesis, as international journals often reject Indian papers citing differences in backgrounds and narrow focus,” explained the scholar.
