Lorry owners seek withdrawal of online fines
VELLORE: A 30-member team of the Vellore Lorry Owners Association submitted a petition at the office of Vellore Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan, demanding the withdrawal of online fines, which had no relevance to any offence and affected owners during the renewal of the vehicle’s FC (fitness certificates) and permits and also during the payment of quarterly vehicle tax.
Association’s joint secretary Baskaran Reddy said, “the present practice by the traffic police is to note the registration numbers of lorries in petrol bunks, parking lots and those halted on roadsides and under the ‘general offence’ category to levy fines online.”
“The strength of the association team that went to the SP office was a clear indication of the extent of hardship we face due to the fines on the lorry owners,” a member said.
“What is ridiculous is that such fines are levied for offences like non-wearing of helmets, seat belts etc., which are not at all needed for heavy vehicles,” Baskaran added.
Citing an example of how he was levied fine for not wearing a helmet, Baskaran said, “A traffic constable noted the number of a lorry and messaged it to the traffic SI who was on duty in another location and the latter without verifying the complaint levied the fine.”
Baskaran refused to pay the fine and also sent lawyer notices to the inspector and SI concerned. “Following this, both the police officers reportedly met me and offered to pay the fine on my behalf. I refused their offer as payment of the fine by me or by them will indicate acceptance of the offence that was not committed at all,” he said.
Association members said the proper way would be to talk to the driver in case of any offence and issue a receipt bearing the violator’s name, licence number and the signature of the driver and also explicit details of the offence.
