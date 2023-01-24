Let us unite to build a strong Tamil Nadu, says EPS in Theni
MADURAI: Let us all unite to build a strong Tamil Nadu and ensure that no one in the state remains poor to fulfill the dreams of the party stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, said AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
He arrived at Annanji Vilakku in Theni on Monday where scores of cadre and his fellow party members thronged to give him a cheerful welcome, in Theni district, the native of ousted party leader O Panneerselvam.
It’s EPS’s maiden visit to Theni district, where he attended the wedding ceremony of his party cadre at Cumbum. Owing it to himself and his contemporary leaders in the AIADMK, Palaniswami while addressing cadre at Annanji Vilakku said they were determined to follow in the footsteps of MGR and Jayalalithaa to make their dreams and wishes come true.
Expressing gratitude for the welcome he received, EPS appealed to the cadre to work hard to make the party further progress in the political domain.
Meanwhile, during that time, RB Udhayakumar, Tirumangalam MLA, handed over a sword to Palaniswami, who shared the stage along with Sellur K Raju, Madurai West MLA, Kadambur C Raju Kovilpatti MLA and other senior leaders of the party, sources said.
Earlier, in a public rally to mark MGR’s birth anniversary at Madurai on Sunday night, Sellur Raju recalled various welfare schemes implemented during the Jayalalithaa-led regime. He said she brought Tamil Nadu to the forefront. Even after 20 months of this ongoing rule, no scheme has been introduced for the welfare of people, but still implementing the schemes launched by the AIADMK government, he added.
