Let us unite to build a strong Tamil Nadu, says EPS in Theni

MADURAI: Let us all unite to build a strong Tamil Nadu and ensure that no one in the state remains poor to fulfill the dreams of the party stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, said AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

He arrived at Annanji Vilakku in Theni on Monday where scores of cadre and his fellow party members thronged to give him a cheerful welcome, in Theni district, the native of ousted party leader O Panneerselvam.