Exam in commerce subjects to be held from Feb 11
CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, has released detailed notification for the technical examinations in commerce subjects including accountancy, short-hand and typewriting, which would be conducted in February and August 2023.
The DOTE notification also said that the shorthand high-speed exam will be conducted on February 11 and 12, and also on August 12 and 13.
The short-hand exam for juniors and seniors will be held on February 18 and 19. The same will be conducted on August 19 and 20. Accountancy exam for juniors and seniors will be held on February 20, and August 21.
The much-awaited typewriting exam for juniors and seniors will be conducted on February 25 and 26. For pre-juniors, it will be on August 26 and 27.
Results for all subjects will be declared on April 21. For those conducted in August, results will be announced on October 20, the DOTE release said.
A senior official from DOTE said more than 1.3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for typewriting junior and senior exams. “Technical exams in commerce subjects, including the typewriting exam, could not be conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 lockdown,” he added.
