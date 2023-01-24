TamilNadu
EPS camp invites applications
In a statement, Palaniswami said those who were interested to contest “on behalf of the AIADMK party” can obtain the application form from the party headquarters in Chennai between Monday and Thursday (January 23 -26). The filled in forms with necessary details should be submitted immediately.
CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami invited application from the party functionaries and cadre, who are interested to contest in the Erode East Assembly bypoll.
