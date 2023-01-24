BJP functionary fakes petrol bomb attack, held

COIMBATORE: The Erode police arrested a local BJP functionary, who cooked up a drama, after hurling a petrol bomb on his house to avenge the relatives of his wife early on Monday morning.
On receiving information that miscreants hurled a petrol bomb on the house of Shanmugam (47) at Ganapathipalayam near Gobichettipalayam at around 5.30 am, the police rushed to the spot and held inquiries. He is a functionary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pasarai, a unit of BJP in Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency.
Investigations however revealed that Shanmugam had hurled the petrol bomb on his house, only to blame the relatives of his wife, as they quarreled with him a few days ago. Police arrested the accused and further inquiries are on.
