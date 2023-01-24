25 cases of code violations registered in Erode East

COIMBATORE: A total of 25 cases of model code of conduct (MCC) violations were booked by police so far in Erode East Assembly constituency, where the bypolls are scheduled on February 27.
Erode Superintendent of Police V Sasimohan told reporters that most of the cases pertains to non removal of party flag poles and political banners.
“Political parties should conduct public meetings only in earmarked places. Even if parties suggest other places, it will be reviewed by police. They should take prior police permission by furnishing information on the list of important speakers, other participants and crowd expected for the public meeting. Of the 25 MCC violation cases, the Karungalpalayam police have registered a maximum of eight cases,” he added.
Further, the SP said political party representatives shouldn’t use party symbols or flags on their vehicles, which will be considered a violation of MCC.
Meanwhile, Erode Collector H Krishnanunni, who is the election officer for the bypoll sought the cooperation of political parties to conduct the elections.
He held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties to inform them on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.
“For the public to lodge poll related complaints, control rooms have been opened in the Collectorate and Corporation office. Of the 238 polling booths, the process of identifying sensitive ones is underway,” the Collector added.
