12 persons, 5 bulls hurt as bull run creates havoc at Melmayil
VELLORE: People did not seem to have learnt any lessons despite 4 bull runs related deaths being reported in integrated Vellore district in the current season – the Jolarpet incident resulting in a police lathi charge and damage to government vehicles and the arrest of 37 persons.
The bull run at Melmayil near Latheri about 18 km from Vellore on the Katpadi-Gudiyattam Road on Monday was proof that nothing changes even after hard hitting lessons.
The crowd entered into the bulls running area resulting in police chasing them away with a mild cane charge. The presence of medical personnel on the spot resulted in 12 spectators who were injured being treated of whom 5 were referred to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Moreover, five bulls were also injured in the melee.
“When even the tougher jallikattu in the south do not lead to deaths despite youth tackling the bulls directly, it is the lack of discipline in this area which leads to spectator deaths though bull runs are very mild events where the animals are allowed to run in designated paths,” an official on the spot seeking anonymity said.
Of the 156 bulls, which were registered only 152 were allowed to participate, as the others were deemed unfit in the event at Melmayil.
