TN health dept to open Centre for Excellence for Rehabilitation

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the Centre for Excellence for Rehabilitation in Virugambakkam on Monday. Chief Minister M K Stalin will be inaugurating the centre on January 28, 2023.

The Health Minister inspected the equipment that is being installed at the hospital and prosthetics have also been purchased for the centre. The hospital will have a waiting area with a green space for the patients. The process of developing prosthetic organs will continue to be done in the new building.

He said that a wide number of schemes and technological advancements are being planned to facilitate the physically challenged people seeking rehabilitation at the center.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister will distribute prosthetics legs, hands and advanced inbuilt legs for the physically disabled. In order to benefit the people with disabilities, physically disabled people should hold certificates and identification cards. To facilitate the availability of disability certificate, an office has been built on the opposite of this building to facilitate the , said the minister.

Over 200 newly disabled people will get their certificate on January 28. He also announced that physically challenged people holding the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme will obtain free healthcare facilities.