EVKS seeks VCK support for Erode East by-poll

CHENNAI: Former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan, who is the candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the Erode East by-poll, on Monday met VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and sought his support for the by-poll.

Speaking to media persons after hosting the alliance candidate in the city, Thirumavalavan declared his wholehearted support to Elangovan and said, “VCK will fully engage in the by-poll work. I will campaign for the candidate (EVKS Elangovan) in the constituency.”

Describing the by-poll as an “opportunity to chase away sanathanic forces” from Tamil Nadu, Thirumavalavan said, “The by-election victory will help demonstrate that it is the land of Periyar.”

Remarking that the AIADMK has reached a situation where it is riding piggyback on the BJP, Thiruma accused the (AIADMK) of making all efforts to help the BJP grow in Tamil Nadu. “As far as Erode East is concerned, there are no enemies in sight here. It is questionable whether the opposition would even secure their deposit no matter how many candidates they field,” the VCK leader added.

“The victory in Erode East by-poll would be a foundation for the victory for the national-level effort being put by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It would be an effort to unite and galvanise the democratic forces across the country,” Thiruma said here on Monday.