DMDK to field Erode East dist secy Anand in bypolls

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) led by Vijayakant has decided to go solo in the upcoming Erode East bypoll.

DMDK's treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant has announced the party's Erode East district secretary as the candidate.

Demise of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issues has necessitated elections for the constituency. Election will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 2.