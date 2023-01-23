Chances of moderate rain in TN coastal districts for 5 days

CHENNAI: Due to the variation in speed of easterly winds, light to moderate rain is likely across the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Also, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in south-eastern districts, the Delta, and adjoining districts of Karaikal on January 24.

On January 25, light rain may occur at one or two places in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, adjoining districts, and the Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Similarly, on Thursday and Friday, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in Cuddalore district, adjoining districts, and the Puducherry and Karaikal areas of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light rain may occur at a few places in the city, according to the Met.