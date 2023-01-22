MTC union marathons on Feb 12
CHENNAI: To promote and strengthen public transport in the state, the CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF) has planned to organise marathons at 27 places across the state on February 12 to create awareness of public transportation.
In order to protect the transport corporation and find solutions for the serving and retired employees, the union also plans to launch two-wheeler awareness campaigns from four centres in the state starting from February 26 to March 13 emphasising the 10-points demand.
Awareness meetings would be held in all 320 depots in this regard.
The campaign would culminate in Chennai with a massive conference highlighting the need for public transportation on March 24.
