Light to moderate rain likely to occur in coastal dists of TN: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted light to moderate rainfall in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to a statement issued by the RMC, "Light or moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, adjoining districts and Puducherry and Karaikal regions today and tomorrow due to the variation in the easterly wind speed.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the wee hours of Sunday morning. In the hilly areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Dindigul districts, there is a possibility of heavy fog at one or two places during the night."

"From January 23 till 25, light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at a few places over south Tamil Nadu districts, delta and adjoining districts and Karaikal districts."

"As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places," the statement added.