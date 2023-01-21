DMK begins door-to-door campaigning with Congress for Erode East by-polls

CHENNAI: The ruling party has begun door-to-door campaigning along with Congress for Erode East by-polls from Periyar Nagar in Erode under the leadership of Minister of Housing and Urban development of Tamil Nadu, S. Muthusamy.

Earlier on Jan 19, DMK had allotted a by-poll bound Erode East constituency to the Congress party. The decision to allow Congress to retain its sitting seat was made after a meeting of the national party and DMK leaders at the latter's party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.

A statement circulated to the media by the DMK in the name of Secular Progressive Alliance said that after Chief Minister M K Stalin's consultation with the Secular Progressive Alliance leaders it has been decided to allot Erode East seat, which goes for by-poll on February 27, to the Congress as it had won the same seat in 2021.

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising TNCC president K S Alagiri, former state party presidents EVKS Elangovan, Su Thirunavukkarasar and M Krishnasamy met Stalin at Arivalayam and thanked him for allocating the seat, putting to bed speculation about the DMK planning to field a candidate of its own.

By-poll was necessitated to the urban Erode East seat following the demise of Congress MLA Thirumagan Everaa.