Serve 10 years as head constable to be promoted as SSI, says HC

CHENNAI: An official can be considered for the promotion as special sub inspector (SSI) only after completing 10 years of service as head constable, said the Madras High Court.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup issued the orders on allowing an appeal preferred by the State government and Home Department, which prayed for a direction to set aside the order of a single-judge directing them to promote a head constable to the post of SSI.

According to the appellants, as per law, one should serve 10 years as head constable to be eligible for promotion as SSI. However, the original petitioner, Ramasamy, had served only seven years and thus could not be promoted to SSI.

Concurring with the submission, the judges pointed out a full bench’s verdict that one should have completed 10 years to get the promotion. The bench then set aside the single-judge’s order citing the original petitioner does not meet the criterion.

Ramasamy had contended that he has served in the police department for 25 years, including seven years as head constable in Perambalur. He approached the High Court to direct the department to promote him to the post of SSI.