Erode East by-poll: BJP's central committee to meet tomorrow

A 15-member committee, including Annamalai, L. Murugan, Nayanar Nagendran, Pon. Radhakrishnan, will be part of the meeting.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP's central committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday to discuss the preparations for Erode East constituency by-poll, which will be held on February 27. On Wednesday, the party constituted a 14-member state-level committee to coordinate and monitor the election works.

While the working committee meeting will be held in Cuddalore tomorrow morning, the central committee will meet in the evening.

A 15-member committee, including Annamalai, L. Murugan, Nayanar Nagendran, Pon. Radhakrishnan, will be part of the meeting.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that the by-poll for Erode (East) assembly constituency would be held on February 27. The by-poll for the constituency was necessitated following the demise of congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, who died due to cardiac arrest on January 4, and it would be the first by-poll for the 16th Assembly of the state.

