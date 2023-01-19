ASER report reveals serious learning loss among TN students

CHENNAI: Though Tamil Nadu in the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 managed to score high in aspects such as students enrollment and school infrastructure, the major setback for the State has been on the learning skills of the school students.

As part of the household survey, ASER took 920 villages as samples from 31 districts of TN. Between the ages of 3 to 16 - 30,737 children from 18,312 households - were surveyed on basic reading, arithmetic skills and children's English ability to read alphabets and simple sentences.

But, through the extensive survey, it was noted that the number of students being able to comprehend and read the alphabets and numbers drastically reduced to a concerning rate. In some aspects, TN's performance was alarmingly poor.

In the arithmetic level of grading, 42 per cent of children in Class 1 were unable to read numbers between 1-9, while in Class 2 and 3, 16.6 and 8.7 per cent children could not read numbers, respectively.

On the other hand, the percentage of children between classes 1 to 4 that were able to recognise numbers 1-9 was below 40 per cent. The percentages are; Class 1 (39.5 %) Class 2 (32.3 %), Class 3 (18.7 %) and Class 4 (9.6 %) -- showing a steady decline.

Subsequently, as the students struggled to identify numbers and had difficulty in the foundation-level, it reflected on the problem solving skills like subtraction and division. The data pointed out that only about 10.4 per cent and 0.9 per cent children in class 3 knew subtraction.

Furthermore, taking the reading aspects of the survey, about 59.1 per cent of children in class 1 were unable to read an alphabet. However, for the same class, about 31.1 per cent were able to read an alphabet and only 8.2 per cent were able to read a word.

In the particular reading survey, it was revealed that though only 1.2 per cent of children in Class 8 were unable to read an alphabet, a shockingly 2.7 per cent were only able to read an alphabet and 9.6 per cent of children in the same class were able to read a word.

Further the ASER data revealed, when in 2012, the per cent of class 5 children (both government and private school) being able to read Class 2 text was at 30.3 per cent, the number steadily declined in subsequent years and stood at 25.2 per cent in 2022.

Further, in case of Class 8 children being able to read Class 2 text, the percentage from 65.8 in 2018 dropped to 62.9 in 2022.

In terms of infrastructure, 78.6 percent of schools had toilets and 'usable' girls' toilets in 2022, 80 per cent schools have library books, 99 per cent students in government primary schools received textbooks and uniforms, 90 per cent of schools have at least one teacher trained in Ennum Ezhuthum and an average attendance of teachers is above 90 per cent between 2014 and 2022.

Lastly, as far as enrollment rate is concerned, for the past 15 years, TN has maintained an enrollment rate above 99 per cent between 6 and 14 age groups. And despite the pandemic, the figures remained at 99.8 per cent.