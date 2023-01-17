Over 15,000 cops deployed across city for Kaanum Pongal

CHENNAI: Over 15,000 police personnel would be deployed on security duty in the city for Kaanum Pongal today, marking the culmination of the four-day Pongal festivities in the State. They’ve been drawn from State and city police forces, including 1,000 Home Guards for security duty on the beach stretch and other parts of the city.

Other measures were put in place in all places, including at the Marina Beach, where thousands of people from various parts of the State, congregate on the occasion.

Loudspeakers and public address system would be fitted at strategic points on the beach to announce and trace missing children in the push and pull of the crowd. Police assistance booths and ambulances with a medical team would be kept ready. Watch towers have been installed at vantage points.

Cops would be manning the entire stretch of Kamarajar Salai crowd is expected at the memorials of former Chief Ministers MGR, J Jayalalithaa, M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai. Police sources said that all-terrain vehicles would be deployed at Marina and at Besant Nagar Elliots Beach to patrol the beach front.

Police have installed temporary barricades, patrolling and operation of beach buggies have begun. Sources said that cops had been advised to initiate stern action against people who harass women.

“Over 50 firemen from various fire stations, equipped with life jackets, would be deployed on the beaches as part of accident-prevention measures. Bathing in the sea would be banned,” said officials at the TN Fire and Rescue Services.

Barricades were installed on the sea front to prevent people from entering the sea and policemen on horse-back would patrol the seashore. Caution boards would also be put up warning people from bathing in the sea.

Rescue teams would be stationed to rescue people in the event of being swept away by the tidal waves. A team fishermen drawn from surrounding areas and a team of 140 trained swimmers, would be kept ready as lifeguards for emergencies.

Tight security would be provided at Children’s Park at Guindy, Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur, amusement parks like VGP Golden beach, MGM Dizee World, Kishkinda, Maayajaal, and various shopping malls in the city.