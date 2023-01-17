TamilNadu

Spike in heart attack post Covid? Ma Su replies

He also spoke about the face shield law has been in effect since 2020 and there is no change till now.
CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday spoke about the impact of Omicron spread and said that international airports like Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai are conducting 100 per cent screening of people arriving from certain countries and also visitors from other foreign countries are randomly screened.

The Minister addressed a press conference about the impact of Covid in Tamil Nadu in Thanjavur.

Talking about heart attacks post Covid, he said that World Health Organisation (WHO) is conducting a research on it and won't be able to confirm anything now. He also advised people to exercise daily to stay healthy. He also inspected the urban health centre in Thanjavur, which is being constructed as part of the programme to construct 708 urban health centers in the State.

