Arrest, release and re-arrest of bar owner leaves police red faced

AMBUR: The arrest, release and re-arrest of a bar owner of Ambur has left the Vaniyambadi prohibition police red faced, sources said. Sources said that despite orders by Tirupattur Collector that Tasmac outlets should be shut on Mattu Pongal day, the owner of bar near the by-pass road in Ambur indulged in clandestine sales through the rear door of his place on Monday. When news reached the prohibition police, they reached the spot and soon seized nearly 1,000 bottles of liquor, cash of Rs 40,000 and also arrested bar owner Karthik (40) of Sivaganga. However, all were surprised when not only was Karthik released within one hour – due to intervention of senior ruling party functionary - but the cash and liquor bottles were also returned due to which business continued briskly. What was surprising was that top police officials were unaware of the incident. When the issue went viral on social media, prohibition police again seized the liquor bottles and cash and arrested Karthik again much to the amusement of locals.